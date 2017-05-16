Ransomware WannaCry to attack Indian banking system soon: Cyber expert

Bengaluru, May 16: Despite downplaying of ransomware WannaCry’s impact by the Centre; IT experts have cautioned users that the number of effected organisations is expected to rise rapidly.

“There are so many states that have been affected. The first thing that they are not doing is checking what systems have been affected,” Subhamangala, Cyber Security expert told ANI.

Experts are suspecting that the next wave of attacks will be subjected to the banking sector.

“Our banks may be affected in a couple of hours. We are expecting it and have informed the banks since most of our ATMs run on the windows operating system which is the operating system effected by WannaCry,” Subhamangala added.

Experts have warned organisations, businesses and other sectors to take required precautions and update their systems.

WannaCry, the ransomware cyber attack that has affected computers worldwide has made its way to India, affecting states like West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala.

The cyber attack has been deemed as the biggest in history even as IT specialists suggest that the cyber criminals responsible have not made many monetary benefits. (ANI)