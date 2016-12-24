Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone fly the coup to Dubai for holidaying

Mumbai,Dec24:Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who have wrapped up the first schedule of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmavati, have taken off for a romantic vacation. The lovebirds were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday night as they left for Dubai to ring in Christmas as well as New Year.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, in order to avoid any attention from the media, Ranveer and Deepika arrived separately. In fact, it was only a few minutes later that Ranveer was spotted, Deepika made her entry into the airport.

A source was quoted as telling the daily, “They reached the airport at around 10 pm. Ranveer, who was the first to arrive, posed for a few pictures. Deepika was spotted making a more hurried entry soon after. While the shutterbugs tried to coax them into revealing their destination, they evaded the question with a smile.”

The couple is said to return to India on January 3. The two will then resume shooting for Padmavati.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, in order to avoid any attention from the media, Ranveer and Deepika arrived separately. In fact, it was only a few minutes later that Ranveer was spotted, Deepika made her entry into the airport.

A source was quoted as telling the daily, “They reached the airport at around 10 pm. Ranveer, who was the first to arrive, posed for a few pictures. Deepika was spotted making a more hurried entry soon after. While the shutterbugs tried to coax them into revealing their destination, they evaded the question with a smile.”

The couple is said to return to India on January 3. The two will then resume shooting for Padmavati.