Ranveer Singh expresses his affection for Deepika P. by a nickname

Mumbai,Dec15:Ranveer Singh, in his own words, is the best boyfriend that a girl can get. And the actor’s fans too agree with him, thanks to his demonstrations of love for his rumoured girlfriend, Deepika Padukone. Be it award functions or chat shows – the ‘Befikre’ actor has never shied away from expressing how strongly he feels for Deepika.

Now we’ve got to know that Ranveer has a cute nickname for the ‘Piku’ actress – turns out, he calls her Booboo. And the revelation has been made by none other than his BFF Arjun Kapoor.

On Neha Dhupia’s chat show, Arjun was asked who Ranveer would choose between Deepika and him. The ‘2 States’ actor quipped, “He would always choose Booboo over anybody else!”