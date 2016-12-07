Ranveer Singh gets piggyback ride with Baba Ramdev

Mumbai,Dec7:Ranveer Singh is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood today. What with those washboard abs that he flaunts in all his films! But the actor recently put his fitness levels to test as he faced stiff competition from none other than Yoga Guru Ramdev Baba.

The Befikre actor as attending the Agenda Aaj Tak 2016 where he ran into Baba Ramdev and challenged him to match steps with him. Pretty sure that the yoga king will not be able to match steps with him. However, the Baba twisted the challenge a little and agreed to do his own steps to the song and asked Ranveer to keep up with him instead.

The stage turned into a makeshift gym and as the song Malhari from Bajirao Mastani played, Baba Ramdev broke into some yoga poses that can only be done by someone who has gained great body flexibility by practicing yoga on a regular basis. To keep up with the beat of the song, the yoga poses were really fast, yet smooth. Ranveer, who plays the lead in Befikre set to release this Friday, did try his best to follow and imitate Baba’s poses as well as speed but alas! What we were left with was a huffing and puffing Padmavati actor. Baba Ramdev had already questioned Ranveer about his stamina and this little gig was like a reality check