Ranveer Singh is like main hoon toofani in new ThumsUp ad

New Delhi: Two months after replacing Salman Khan as its brand ambassador, Coca Cola India owned beverage brand Thums Up has rolled out a new integrated campaign featuring Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. The television spot, created by Leo Burnett, follows the signature style of a Thums Up ad where the protagonist (Singh) pulls off daredevil stunts to grab a bottle of Thums Up. However, Singh is not lusting after the beverage instead trying to save school children from a road accident. The campaign, uploaded on company’s official YouTube channel, has garnered over 1.4 million views so far.

The new campaign is the second rendition of the creative expression Main Hoon Toofani which was launched earlier this year. The ad, states the company, aims to inspire consumers to unleash their toofani (heroic) spirit.

“Thums Up advertising is set apart by its energetic, fast-paced and stylishly rendered action. Ranveer Singh, with his palpable energy and inimitable style, will help amplify the aspirational quotient of the brand. Ranveer embodies the Thums Up philosophy in his personal life – an uncompromising attitude towards achieving one’s goals. We are confident that this partnership will work towards fulfilling the brand’s objectives,” said Debabrata Mukherjee, vice president – marketing, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia, in a statement.

Unlike its previous where the protagonist would do anything for a bottle of Thums Up, the current campaign highlights that a Thums Up drinker shines in the face of danger.

“Our research stated that youngster felt that they can pick up a bottle of Thums Up from anywhere. Hence, our proposition Mai Hoon Toofani shouldn’t represent an individual who is running after a bottle. He/she must have a purpose in life. Therefore, we decided to give the brand a human face and purpose. Ranveer Singh fits in with the brand philosophy so well. He is an outsider who is not scared of failure and has achieved success after overcoming various challenges,” explained Sachin Das Burma, national creative director, Leo Burnett.

Thums Up, originally introduced in 1977, was acquired by The Coca-Cola company in 1993. Since then it has been associated with macho actors such as Akshay Kumar and cricketers such as Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri and Sandeep Patil featuring in its campaigns.

Coca Cola ended its four-year old association with Salman Khan in October.

The current campaign will be promoted across media channels including print, outdoor, digital and social media. Aditya Jaishankar, planning head, South, McCann India, feels that although the idea of Toofani (heroic) kind of people is a good one, the execution fails miserably. “There is a dire need to introduce an unexpected element in the Thums up protagonist and ensure effective execution to attract young consumers. Singh has youth followers who try to emulate him. I feel with the right kind of execution Thums Up can benefit highly from his presence,” he said.

Sridhar Ramanujam, founder and chief executive, Integrated Brand-Comm, points out that Thums Up, as a product, is less sweet than Pepsi or Coke and hence has its following.

According to him, the brand’s advertising has also been associated with machismo which has worked wonderfully well. “Cola, as a category, is dependent on advertising. Consistent advertising also leads boredom to set in. I guess Coca Cola is trying to change the brand personality by introducing small creative changes. It would be interesting how the Thums Up loyalists will react to the rather human side of the brand. I’m skeptical how successful this move may be,” he said