Ranveer Singh, Vani Kapoor’s ‘Befikre’ poster unveiled

Mumbai, May 9 : Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Vani Kapoor are seen in a romantic pose as a poster of their upcoming film Befikre was released on Monday.

The actors are seen passionately kissing each other in the poster.

In the poster, the actors are seen sitting on the wall of a building in France. One could see the iconic Eiffel Tower far in the background.

Singh tweeted: “Err..Who’s really looking at the view?! 😉 #frenchkiss #BefikreOn9th @befikrethefilm.”

Vani also praised the view caught on the camera and said: “This view from the top is breathtaking @RanveerOfficial #BefikreOn9th @befikrethefilm.”

The film is scheduled to hit the silver screen on Dec 9.

The film is written, directed and produced by Aditya Chopra under his Yash Raj Films banner.