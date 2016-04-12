Ranveer Singh wins Superstar of the Year

After he showed his marvelous acting skills in the magnum opus ‘Bajirao Mastani,’ Ranveer Singh is getting praises from all over and now he has another feather to add in his hat. The 30-year-old actor has been recently awarded with the title Superstar of the Year by the Hello Hall of Fame. Interestingly, Ranveer was present the award by B-town’s shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan. Posting a snap with the Big B on his Twitter handle, Ranveer wrote, “My HERO! The things @SrBachchan said abt me on stage tonight made my heart glow Will cherish these moments forever.” Meanwhile, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award, wrote on his social media, “Yo,Mr. Kapoor,not bad! Life time achievement by Hello! I will continue doing best I know. One lifetime is not enough.” Siddharth Malhotra bagged the award for Full Of Life Performer, while Sonam Kapoor got Critics Choice Award for her flick ‘Neerja.’