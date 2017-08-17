Rape by Cop:Three Texas police officers subject a college student to vaginal search for marijuana

Texas,August17:Dashcam footage has been released showing three Texas police officers subjecting a college student to a shocking road-side vaginal search that lasted 11 minutes.

Charneisha Corley was a 21-year-old college student with no criminal history when she was pulled over by police in Harris County, Texas on June 21, 2015, for allegedly running a stop sign.

Corley, now 23, was told to step out of the car after deputies said they smelled marijuana. After officers found nothing in the student’s vehicle, Corley was told a female deputy had been called to conduct a body search.

Upon the deputy’s arrival, that search resulted in Corley apparently being body-slammed to the ground, her pants being roughly ripped off, her legs spread and her vagina probed for 11 excruciating minutes, the newly released dashcam footage shows.

The incriminating footage was released Monday by Corley’s lawyer, Sam Cammack, in an attempt to vindicate his client who has been charged with two misdemeanors; resisting arrest and possession of 0.02 ounces of marijuana.

Cammock, who called the incident “rape by cop,” said that prior to the assault, one officer can be heard saying on the tape: “oh we’re going to find something, if we have to put our hands on her.”

“The same officer bodyslammed Ms Corley, stuck her head underneath the vehicle, and completely pulled her pants off leaving her naked and exposed,” Cammock told KRIV.

“They then took Ms Corley and put her ankles behind her ears, both of her ankles, in a spread-eagled position, and begin to search for something in Ms Corley’s cavity in her vaginal area,” the lawyer added.