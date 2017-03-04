Rape of minor girl in Kerala: 5 nuns and 3 others booked

Kochi/Kerala, March 4: In the incident of the minor girl’s rape by a priest, eight people have been booked. This includes five nuns for their role in hiding facts related to the alleged rape of a minor girl by a vicar of a church in Kannur district in Kerala.

The in-charge of the private hospital at Kuthuparamba in Kannur, where the 16-year-old girl gave birth to a baby boy on February 17, and two others, besides the nuns, have been booked under non-bailable sections of POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act. Said the investigating officer, Peravoor Circle Inspector, Sunilkumar.
A report has been submitted to the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and Kannur district police superintendent against the Chairman and a member of the Child Welfare Committee of Wayanad district. The charge against them is also hiding facts in the case, he said.
The above-mentioned report recommends stringent action against them for concealing details of the newborn from the authorities.
Fr Robin alias Mathew Vadakkancheril, was arrested on February 28, based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother with the Childline that he had “sexually exploited” her daughter last year.

Earlier, there were unconfirmed media reports that the police may book 11 more persons including five nuns under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. According to sources, Police has recorded the arrest of the accused.

An anonymous letter received at the Children’s helpline, Childline, has brought to light a major cover up in the rape of a minor girl by the priest. She gave birth to a baby nearly a month ago. It was known that attempts were made by nuns to hush up the incident, instead of reporting the crime of rape of a minor girl to the police.

The priest, Fr Robin Vadakkumchery, former vicar of St. Sebastian’s Church at Kottiyoor in Kannur district was arrested by the police when he tried to escape to Canada on February 27. Now, he is under judicial custody.

While the Manadawadi Bishop Jose Porunnedam has apologised to the family of the victim and to the society. The apology is made in the letter forwarded to the Church, where the accused so called priest was the vicar, removing him from the position.

“I contain your pain and agony completely. The sorrow is mine too. It is or fate to be in this agony during this year’s lent”, the letter reads.

