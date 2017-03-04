Rape of minor girl in Kerala: 5 nuns and 3 others booked.

Kochi/Kerala, March 4: In the incident of the minor girl’s rape by a priest, eight people have been booked. This includes five nuns for their role in hiding facts related to the alleged rape of a minor girl by a vicar of a church in Kannur district in Kerala.

The in-charge of the private hospital at Kuthuparamba in Kannur, where the 16-year-old girl gave birth to a baby boy on February 17, and two others, besides the nuns, have been booked under non-bailable sections of POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act. Said the investigating officer, Peravoor Circle Inspector, Sunilkumar.

A report has been submitted to the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and Kannur district police superintendent against the Chairman and a member of the Child Welfare Committee of Wayanad district. The charge against them is also hiding facts in the case, he said.

The above-mentioned report recommends stringent action against them for concealing details of the newborn from the authorities.

Fr Robin alias Mathew Vadakkancheril, was arrested on February 28, based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother with the Childline that he had “sexually exploited” her daughter last year.