Rape of minor girl in Kerala: 5 nuns and 3 others booked
Kochi/Kerala, March 4: In the incident of the minor girl’s rape by a priest, eight people have been booked. This includes five nuns for their role in hiding facts related to the alleged rape of a minor girl by a vicar of a church in Kannur district in Kerala.
Earlier, there were unconfirmed media reports that the police may book 11 more persons including five nuns under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. According to sources, Police has recorded the arrest of the accused.
An anonymous letter received at the Children’s helpline, Childline, has brought to light a major cover up in the rape of a minor girl by the priest. She gave birth to a baby nearly a month ago. It was known that attempts were made by nuns to hush up the incident, instead of reporting the crime of rape of a minor girl to the police.
The priest, Fr Robin Vadakkumchery, former vicar of St. Sebastian’s Church at Kottiyoor in Kannur district was arrested by the police when he tried to escape to Canada on February 27. Now, he is under judicial custody.
While the Manadawadi Bishop Jose Porunnedam has apologised to the family of the victim and to the society. The apology is made in the letter forwarded to the Church, where the accused so called priest was the vicar, removing him from the position.
“I contain your pain and agony completely. The sorrow is mine too. It is or fate to be in this agony during this year’s lent”, the letter reads.