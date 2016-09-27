Rape victim commits suicide in Rohtak, accused arrested

Rohtak,Sept27:A married woman who was allegedly raped on Friday night committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house at Katesri village in Kalanaur town of the district on Sunday morning.

The 22-year-old woman had lodged a complaint of gangrape on Saturday, but during counselling claimed there was only one accused, said police. The accused, identified as Sunil Kumar, a relative of the victim, has been arrested.

In her initial complaint, the woman told the police that Sunil and his four unidentified aides abducted her in a car from outside her house on Friday night, and raped her repeatedly after taking her to the fields. The police said the woman was found unconscious by a villager on the Pilana road on Saturday morning. Cops said, during counselling with an advocate, the victim changed her statement and named only Sunil. “She said she alleged abduction and gangrape due to family pressure and fear of society. She said Sunil took her to the fields on his bike, and raped her. She got terrified and fainted on the road, from where an ambulance picked her up in the morning,” said Kalanaur station house officer (SHO) inspector Jitender.

The victim’s father told the police that she committed suicide due to social stigma. “We are quizzing the accused to get more details about the incident,” said the SHO. Sunil, who has been booked for rape and abduction, was produced in court on Sunday, from where he was sent to one-day police remand.