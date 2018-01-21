Rape victim consumes poison outside Madhya Pradesh CM’s residence

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), January 21: A rape victim consumed poison outside the residence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday.

The woman, who is in a critical condition, is undergoing treatment at Hamidia Hospital.

The woman took the extreme step as she was unhappy with police inaction against the accused, who is currently out on bail.

The condition of the victim deteriorated on Saturday evening. (ANI)

