Rapists should be ‘skinned’ and genitals cut off says Women’s commission chairperson of Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad, May25: Rapists should be “skinned” and “paraded” in public and knives should be distributed among college girls so they can protect themselves from crimes like rape. This was what Nannapaneni Rajakumari, the chairperson of the Women’s Commission of Andhra Pradesh said today after meeting two women who had been raped.
The women, who were allegedly raped by 8 men, are recuperating in a government hospital in Visakhapatnam. “When some men behave like wild animals and resort to such atrocious acts, I think there is a need to equip girls with knives. A law is needed for this,” Ms Rajakumari told reporters.
According to reports, the women had gone to a local fair on Saturday, along with their two male friends. The four decided to take shelter in front of a closed shop as it had started raining. After a while, the accused reached there, chased away the men and took turns to rape the women.
“We will skin them (rapists). Police, too, should not mask the rapists’ faces whenever they are caught. Instead, they have to be paraded in streets, thrashed with footwear and brooms and only then lodged in police station,” the former legislator said.
She called for mandatory installation of closed-circuit television cameras in colleges, hostels, work places and hospitals, which, she said, should to check crime against women.
The village elders then tried to cover up the case by asking the alleged culprits to pay Rs. 50,000 to the rape survivors. The women refused to accept the money and insisted that a police complaint to be filed.
Media channels flashed visuals of a teary-eyed Rajakumari stepping out, after meeting with the girls, and even breaking down in front of the cameras.
“They (the accused) forced themselves on the two girls and thrashed their friends. This is very bad. They are behaving like animals. For people like this, I think we should punish them like what happened in Kerala the other day,” Rajakumari told the media.
She was referring to the incident in Kerala, where a law student bobbitised a godman who frequently visited her house, and had been allegedly raping her over several years.
Reports add that the Chairperson was known for issuing fiery statements and her straight talk.
Rajakumari had visited the hospital along with state ministers Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Ayyanna Patrudu and other local MLAs.
Rajakumari went on to add, “I’m saying this as the Chairperson only. Every girl should carry a knife when she goes out, so that when a person tries to force himself like an animal, she should cut off his genitals.”
Pointing out that even Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called the girl’s move in the other case, a ‘brave act’, Rajakumari said, “Why I am saying this, is because think about the atrocities that women face today. Women have to be careful…Either way, anyone who plays with women’s lives like this, should be booked under the Nirbhaya Act.”
She also told the media that the public could ‘interpret it however they want’.
Days after two tribal girls were gang raped by a group of eight men in Andhra’s Visakhapatnam district, four accused, including prime accused K Varun, surrendered on Wednesday before the Chintapalle police station.
Visakhapatnam Superintendent of Police Rahul Sharma assured the media that special police teams were formed, to hunt and nab the remaining accused in the case.
The police has registered a case under various sections of the IPC including 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (outraging modesty) of the Indian Penal code, Sec. 6 of POSCO Act 2012 (aggravated sexual assault) and Sec.3(1) (intentional insult) under SC,ST POA Act 2012.