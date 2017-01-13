Rapper Drake gifts Jennifer Lopez USD 100,000 diamond necklace

Los Angeles, Jan 13 : Rapper Drake has reporetdly gifted Jennifer Lopez a USD 100,000 diamond necklace.

The “Hotline Bling” hitmaker is rumoured to be romancing the Latina superstar and he surprised Lopez with the special Tiffany & Co. gift as they prepared to celebrate the New Year together, reported People magazine.

Drake presented her with a Tiffany Victoria necklace, which features over 15 carats-worth of round, pear and marquise-shaped diamonds set in platinum.

Lopez, 47, appeared to show off the new jewellery in an Instagram photo from her New Years Eve celebrations, when she teamed the diamonds with a sexy red dress and a fur cover-up.

She also rocked diamond earrings, a diamond bracelet, and a large diamond ring on her right hand.

The stars have been romantically linked since early December, when Drake, 30, attended two of Lopezs residency gigs in Sin City back-to-back and hosted an intimate party she attended.

They continued to fuel the relationship speculation by sharing a cosy photo of the pair embracing on social media, before appearing at a fake winter wonderland-themed “prom”, during which they were crowned the king and queen of the event