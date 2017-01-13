Rapper Drake gifts Jennifer Lopez USD 100,000 diamond necklace

January 13, 2017 | By :
Rapper Drake gifts Jennifer Lopez USD 100,000 diamond necklace

Los Angeles, Jan 13 : Rapper Drake has reporetdly gifted Jennifer Lopez a USD 100,000 diamond necklace.

The “Hotline Bling” hitmaker is rumoured to be romancing the Latina superstar and he surprised Lopez with the special Tiffany & Co. gift as they prepared to celebrate the New Year together, reported People magazine.

Drake presented her with a Tiffany Victoria necklace, which features over 15 carats-worth of round, pear and marquise-shaped diamonds set in platinum.

Lopez, 47, appeared to show off the new jewellery in an Instagram photo from her New Years Eve celebrations, when she teamed the diamonds with a sexy red dress and a fur cover-up.

She also rocked diamond earrings, a diamond bracelet, and a large diamond ring on her right hand.

The stars have been romantically linked since early December, when Drake, 30, attended two of Lopezs residency gigs in Sin City back-to-back and hosted an intimate party she attended.

They continued to fuel the relationship speculation by sharing a cosy photo of the pair embracing on social media, before appearing at a fake winter wonderland-themed “prom”, during which they were crowned the king and queen of the event

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
UP govt issues order saying people should bring books and single roses as gifts
12,000 solar pumps have been distributed so far to the farmers in Chhattisgarh
Switzerland court fines man USD 4,000 for liking controversial post on social networking site Facebook
Anand Mahindra buys Scorpio styled auto rickshaw from Kerala driver gifts him a mini truck!
Turkey detains over 1,000 suspects who aresupporters of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen
Singer Jennifer Lopez terrified of boyfriend Drake ,cheating on her
Top