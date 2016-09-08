Rapper P Diddy has become world’s highest-paid hip-hop artist

Los Angeles, Sep 08: Rapper P Diddy has become the world’s highest-paid hip-hop artist with earnings of USD 62 million.

This is the second time for the 46-year-old record producer to top Forbes’ highest-paid hip-hopper list, with a whopping USD 60 million last year.

His earnings largely come from his lucrative Ciroc vodka deal and other non-musical ventures.

While Jay-Z ranked second with earnings of USD 53.5 million.

The top five in the list includes Dr Dre on the third spot with USD 41 million, Drake with USD 38.5 million on the fourth place followed by Wiz Khalifa with USD 24 million.

Other names are Nicki Minaj (USD 20.5 million), Pitbull (USD 20 million), Pharrell Williams (USD 19.5 million), Kendrick Lamar (USD 18.5 million) and Birdman (USD 18 million).