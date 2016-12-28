Rapper T.I.'s wife Tiny has files for divorce after six years of marriage.

Los Angeles, December 28: Rapper T.I.’s wife Tiny has filed for divorce from him after six years of marriage.

The two have three children together — King Harris, Major Harris and Heiress Harris.

Tiny, who was born Tameka Cottle, also has an older daughter, Zonnique Pullins, from a previous relationship.

According to a source, they have been having ups and downs in their relationship for some time now and that “arguments and disagreements over some issues led them to split”, reports eonline.com.

Another source said that the two want to “still be friends for the kids and family”.

The former couple documented their lives on the hit series “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle”, which debuted back in December 2011.

IANS