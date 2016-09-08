Rare skin condition leaves children with snake-like scales on their skin

Some physical conditions can be a lot more than just medical disorders, as they can have drastic effects on a person’s appearance making social life difficult for them. The attitude of the society can add to the ordeal caused by the severity of the illness.

This is the situation of siblings Sayali and Siddhant Kapase from Maharashtra, aged 13 and 11 respectively, who are suffering from a rare skin disorder which has led to reptile like scales forming on their body.

They are being treated for the condition called Lamellar Ichthyosis, at the Dr DY Patil Medial College and Research Centre in Maharashtra. Apart from the scales, dry skin also keeps peeling off in this condition.

The parents Sarika and Santosh Ramchandra Kapase are by the side of their children during the treatment along with their nine-month-old daughter, as both siblings are required to apply medicated oil, soaps, lotions and shampoos every day.

The condition the children are suffering from appears at birth as they were born in collodion membranes that they stay encased in for 14 days. It occurs in one in six lakh births and is caused by parents with normal skin carrying a single abnormal gene.

The illness also causes overheating where scaling prevents normal sweating and hot weather can cause issues. It makes the children appear like snakes.