Rare white snake found in Australia’s Territory Wildlife Park

Sydney,August1:A stunning and incredibly rare white snake was found in Northern Territory, Australia. The slaty-grey snake, usually dark brown in colour, was born with an ‘incredibly rare genetic mutation’, according to Territory Wildlife Park. The snake was rescued from the wild and handed over to the park by a local, according to their Facebook post. Slaty-grey snakes are non-venomous and native to Australia.

Slaty grey snakes, native to Australia, are usually dark brown in colour.

A stunning and incredibly rare white snake was found in Northern Territory, Australia. The slaty-grey snake, usually dark brown in colour, was born with an ‘incredibly rare genetic mutation’, according to Territory Wildlife Park. The snake was rescued from the wild and handed over to the park by a local, according to their Facebook post. Slaty-grey snakes are non-venomous and native to Australia.