‘Rashtra Manch’ Man Yashwanth sinha calls upcoming budget ‘Naam ke vaaste’

Senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha who formed a new forum named ‘Rashtra manch’ to defend power corridors of current BJP government said that ‘This is a moment of crisis. Democracy and democratic institutions are under threat’.

Shatrughan Sinha, another senior BJP leader who also part of the forum said that ‘The purpose of this organization is to bring all political leaders worried about the prevailing state of affairs in the country, regardless of the parties they are affiliated with, on one common platform.’

Yashwant sinha found a courageous partner in Shatrughan sinha and said that ‘ Me and Shatrughan Singh, we have overcome our fears’.

The launch at Delhi’s Constitution Club was attended by TMC’s Dinesh Trivedi, Congress’ Renuka Chowdhary, NCP’s Majeed Memon and Pavan Varma, RLD’s Jayant Chaudhary and AAP’s Ashutosh and Sanjay Singh were present . Former diplomat and analyst KC Singh played a key as an MC of this event

Calling the budget “naam ke vaaste (for show)”, Mr Sinha said they would spend the day at Narsingpur, a village in Madhya Pradesh, where they will highlight farmers’ problems – seen as one of the hot-button issues the government is facing.

Foreign policy is apparently our biggest achievement. Whenever someone shows Indian passport, they are saluted! But look what happened with Doklam and China,” Mr Sinha said. “Pakistan and even old allies like Russia becoming detached – the foreign policy of the government in tatters… There is fear in our party just not with me and Shatrughan. Speaking the truth is blasphemy.