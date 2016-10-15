Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav in Delhi : Rajnath Singh to inaugurate 10-day long cultural heritage festival today

New Delhi, Oct 15: Home Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the 10-day ‘Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav’ (RSM) at Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts in New Delhi on Saturday. Nearly 2,000 artists from across the country will showcase India’s cultural heritage through performances, ‘Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav’ in Delhi is one of the five such festivals planned for this year which will be organised at multiple venues, including Varanasi, Bangalore and Jammu and Kashmir, from November 15 to 25.

The seven zonal cultural centres have been given slots to present their arts during the festival which would showcase an amalgamation of ‘Ek Bharat, Srestha Bharat’, ‘Hamaari Sanskriti, Hamaari Pahchaan’ and ‘Swachh India’.