Rastriya Janata Party proposes to postpone second phase of local elections in Nepal

Kathmandu/Nepal, May 18: With no progress in sight for addressing the demands of agitating parties to ensure commencement of the second phase of local elections in Nepal, the Rastriya Janata Party (RJP) has proposed to postpone it.

RJP leaders proposed that the June 14, 2017 second phase of local body elections be postponed during a meeting with Nepali Congress leaders at the Nepali Congress parliamentary office in Singha Durbar.

Rajendra Mahato, Leader, Rastriya Janata Party, said, “What we clearly stated to them was the need for creating a conducive environment for the holding of local elections in the Madhesh region. If a favorable environment is not created, then election cannot be held and the second phase election cannot commence under any circumstances in this condition.”

He added, “For the creation of a conducive environment, the Constitution Amendment for which an agreement is made should be fulfilled. The number of local bodies should be increased on the basis of the population in four provinces, and where it is needed, cases against cadres should be drawn back, and other things that the government should complete.”

RJP has thus claimed that the amendment is a long process and will not give much time for preparations. The party leaders tried to convince the Congress leadership to postpone the election which was rejected on grounds that it will hamper the provincial elections which has to be held by January next year.

Ram Chandra Paudel, Leader, Nepali Congress, said, “We will go forward with addressing of the demands made by them (agitating parties) and in order amend the Constitution we will make attempt to take it to end and in order to garner the consensus to complete the two third majority we will hold talks with other parties and then go to the election.”

He added, “We are in talks regarding increasing the number of local bodies, we are announcing the martyrdom status to deceased likewise the discussion about giving election symbol to them in consultation with Election Commission.”

Nepal is set to hold the second phase of local election on 14th of June which will cover four provinces largely the southern plains. The first phase election was held in 14 of May and the vote counting of it underway in snail pace.

The second phase election will witness voting in 1, 2, 5 and 7 which has an estimated nine million eligible voters still face scrutiny as the agitating parties are not willing to participate.

The Constituent Assembly meeting of Nepal is set to start from Thursday which is expected to discuss over the amendment proposal thus tabled by the ruling alliance and the Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal also has promised to step down from the post of Prime Minister this week. (ANI)