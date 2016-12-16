Ratan Tata to step down as chairman of Tata Trusts

December 16, 2016 | By :
Tata Sons' Interim Chairman Ratan Tata congratulates his successor N Chandrasekaran.

Mumbai,Dec16:Ratan Tata is “most likely” to step down as chairman of the Tata Trusts, which control a 66 percent stake in the USD 100 billion Tata conglomerate’s holding company Tata Sons, said a Times of India report citing Tata’s long-time confidant R K Krishna Kumar.

The Trusts have asked an external consultant to advise them on the selection process, which could be completed by the middle of next year, said Krishna Kumar according to the report, adding that the next chairman of the Trusts will be an Indian, but not necessarily a member of the Tata family. The role of the Trusts has been at the center of the ongoing feud between Tata and Tata Sons’ ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Axio Biosolutions secures $7.4m funding from Ratan Tata
Railway Board chairman has asked the passengers to carry home-cooked food during travel
Cyrus P Mistry, Shapoor Mistry and others in a Rs 500 crore criminal defamation complaint filed by Tata Trusts
Secret meeting between Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal
Vijay Mallya
United Breweries, asked liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya to step down from the board
CBI arrests former IDBI Bank chairman in Mallya loan default case
Top