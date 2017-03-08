Rathore condoles death of IANS journalist Arvind Padmanabhan

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of IANS Executive Editor Arvind Padmanabhan.

“Shocked and saddened by the demise of IANS executive editor and veteran journalist Arvind Padmanabhan. May God grant strength to the family,” Rathore said in a tweet.

Padmanabhan, who would have turned 50 next month, breathed his last at the Holy Family Hospital.

Padmanabhan is survived by his mother Shanta, wife Ponna and daughter Tara.

