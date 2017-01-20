Rati Agnihotri and husband Anil Virwani booked for electricity theft of Rs 48.96 lakhs at their Worli residence

Mumbai, Jan 20:Yesteryear actress Rati Agnihotri and husband Anil Virwani were on Thursday booked in a case of electricity theft of Rs 48.96 lakhs at their residence, police said.

The Ek Duje Ke Liye actress and her architect husband had allegedly tampered electricity meter of their home in Sterling Sea Face Apartment near Nehru Planetarium in Worli area in Mumbai, they said.

The alleged tampering was discovered by the vigilance team of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) after they visited the actor’s residence. An engineer noticed that the Virwanis had allegedly not paid for 1,77,647 units of electricity by tampering the meter since April 4, 2013, a police official said.

An FIR was registered at Worli police station against Rati and her husband for the theft of Rs 48.96 lakhs worth electricity under section 135 of Indian Electricity Act, he added. “We have registered an offence against the accused persons on the complaint of electricity engineer and further investigation is on,” said Pravin Padwal, Deputy Commissioner of Police.