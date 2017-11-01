Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Rahul Gandhi over ease of doing business tweet 

November 1, 2017 | By :
Under PM Modi's rule, not a single corruption has taken place, says Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ravi Shankar Prasad targets Rahul Gandhi over ‘Ease of Doing Business’ tweet

New Delhi, November 1: The Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday slammed Rahul Gandhi over his tweet on World Bank’s report on ease of doing business rankings.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted that alleged the BJP government of everyone knows the reality of ease of doing business, the thought is good Mr Jaitley to keep yourself happy.

Reacting to the tweet of Rahul Gandhi, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Rahul Gandhi is using his pet dog to express opnions.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said at a press conference in New Delhi that Aajkal Rahul ji har cheez par raay rakh rahe hain, jo kuch bachta hai wo Pidi se rakhwa rahe hain. Theek hai uska bhi adhikaar hai. Pidi is Rahul Gandhi’s pet dog.

Ravi Shankar Yadav targetted the CPI(M) government in Kerala over the terror activities.  He said that the terror activities are taking place in Kerala in the name of  love jihad.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
A day before Union Budget, Rahul Gandhi says Cong will change GST structure if it comes to power
Not only hug world leaders, hug India’s farmers and soldiers too: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi
Delhi court to hear National Herald Case involving Rahul, Sonia
‘How you plan to address jobs, rapes in Haryana, and Doklam issues in Mann Ki Baat?’: Rahul Gandhi asks Modi
RSS defamation case: Rahul asked by court to appear on April 23
UP: Clashes erupt at Rahul Gandhi’s event, police intervene
Top