Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Rahul Gandhi over ease of doing business tweet 

Ravi Shankar Prasad targets Rahul Gandhi over ‘Ease of Doing Business’ tweet

New Delhi, November 1: The Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday slammed Rahul Gandhi over his tweet on World Bank’s report on ease of doing business rankings.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted that alleged the BJP government of everyone knows the reality of ease of doing business, the thought is good Mr Jaitley to keep yourself happy.

सबको मालूम है “ease of doing business” की हकीकत, लेकिन

ख़ुद को खुश रखने के लिए “Dr Jaitley” ये ख्याल अच्छा है — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 1, 2017

Reacting to the tweet of Rahul Gandhi, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Rahul Gandhi is using his pet dog to express opnions.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said at a press conference in New Delhi that Aajkal Rahul ji har cheez par raay rakh rahe hain, jo kuch bachta hai wo Pidi se rakhwa rahe hain. Theek hai uska bhi adhikaar hai. Pidi is Rahul Gandhi’s pet dog.

Aajkal Rahul ji har cheez par raay rakh rahe hain, jo kuch bachta hai wo Pidi se rakhwa rahe hain. Theek hai uska bhi adhikaar hai:RS Prasad pic.twitter.com/c1vGW1tZE1 — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2017

Ravi Shankar Yadav targetted the CPI(M) government in Kerala over the terror activities. He said that the terror activities are taking place in Kerala in the name of love jihad.