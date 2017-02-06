Ravi Teja’s ‘Raja The Great’ launched

Hyderabad, Feb 6 (IANS) Actor Ravi Teja’s upcoming Telugu action comedy “Raja The Great” was officially launched here on Monday.

It’s after nearly a year-and-a-half that Ravi Teja has signed a new project.

Actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, who attended the event as a special guest, canned the first shot at the opening ceremony.

A source from the film’s unit told IANS: “It’s going to a highly entertaining film. Ravi will be seen in a different avatar.”

To be helmed by Anil Ravipudi, the film also stars Mehreen Pirzada as the leading heroine.

Shirish is bankrolling the project, which features an ensemble cast. The makers are yet to officially announce the rest of the cast.

–IANS

