Ravindra Gaikwad expressed doubts that he booked seven tickets after airlines banned him

Mumbai, April08:Controversial Shiv Sena Member of Parliament reached Mumbai today morning, travelling to the financial capital by train.

On Friday, the government ordered Air India to lift its 15-day ban on the Osmanabad MP after he expressed ‘regret’ in Parliament for the March 23 incident in which he assaulted an airline employee.

Following the incident, multiple airlines barred him from flying with them. There were also at least seven reports of airlines cancelling tickets booked in his name.

Gaikwad, however, says he never booked those tickets.

Speaking to news agency ANI in Mumbai, Gaikwad said that there were seven instances of air tickets being booked in his name in the days after the March 23 incident.

‘I did not do it. Who did? I have raised the issue in Parliament,’ he told the agency.

He further went on to say, “Vo aadmi(AI official whom Gaikwad assaulted) pagal hai, uske khilaaf aise 8 cases hain jhagda karne ke (The AI staffer is mad, he has eight similar cases registered against him.”