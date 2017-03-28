Ravindra Gaikwad may fly again as MPs mount pressure on aviation ministry

New Delhi, march 28: According to the latest report by India Today Shiv Sena ‘slipper happy ‘ Parliamentarian, Ravindra Gaikwad may soon be allowed to restart air travel, with pressure mounting on the civil aviation ministry day-by-day.

“Parliament Members needs to attend the Parliament and they cannot always travel by train. I feel this issue (blanket ban) should be resolved amicably through talks.” Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said on Monday.

Parliamentarians stood in support with Ravindra Gaikwad, raising concerns over the ‘bullying attitude of airlines’ in session on Monday.Parliamentarians from various political parties gathered together with Shiv Sena on the ban issue and described the ban on Parliament Member a random move.

Parliamentarians from various political parties gathered together with Shiv Sena on the ban issue and described the ban on Parliament Member a random move.

Naresh Aggarwal a Samajwadi Party leader from mUttar Pradesh in supporting an argument in Rajya Sabha had termed the air travel ban against Ravindra Gaikwad as ‘unwarranted’.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan also further added, “As of now, everybody is angry. It is time to calm down and resolve the issue.”

A source in the Civil Aviation Ministry said, “There’s a lot of pressure on us. We realize this ban has to go. But is it the right time? I am afraid it’s not. We have to wait till tempers settle down”.

Maharashtra’s Osmanabad Parliament Member Ravindra Gaikwad assaulted a 62-year-old duty manager of Air India, R Sukumar on a Pune-Delhi flight after it landed in Delhi over not being able to fly business class.

Following this assault, the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) disqualified Gaikwad from flying any member airlines that was later supported by non-member airlines of the country as well.