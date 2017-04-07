Ravindra Gaikwad’s seventh attempt to book a flight fails, Air India cancels ticket again

Mumbai, April 07: A day after Shiv Sena Parliamentarian Ravindra Gaikwad refused to tender an apology to the 60-year-old Air India staffer, the airline on Friday canceled his tickets between Mumbai and Delhi booked for a later date this month.

This is the 7th attempt on the part of the Shiv Sena Parliament Member to book a flight on Air India, which barred him from flying after he assaulted the airline’s staffer.

Ravindra Gaikwad is facing a ban from various airlines on the country from flying after he assaulted a 60-year-old AI official with his footwear on March 23 after his Pune-Delhi flight landed at the Delhi airport.

“There was an attempt to book a ticket at 5 am today through our web portal. The reservations were being made for March 17 for travel from Delhi to Mumbai and for 24 March from Mumbai to Delhi,” said an Air India source.

The ticket was being booked under the name ‘Ravindra Gaikwad’ and we were alerted through our tracker, the source said.

The MP has also made an attempt each to book an IndiGo flight and a SpiceJet flight since the flying ban on him by all the domestic carriers was put in place.

However, his refusal to apologize to the official made Air India cancel the Shiv Sena Parliament Member’s Delhi-Mumbai and Mumbai-Delhi tickets for April 17 and 24 respectively.

Here is the copy of Ravindra Gaikwad’s Air India ticket which was canceled by the airlines:

On Yesterday, Ravindra Gaikwad apologized in the Lok Sabha for the assault on an airline staffer but defended himself.

Also, Ravindra Gaikwad’s party colleagues in the Lok Sabha demanded the lifting of the flying ban against him and the party threatened to boycott an April 10 National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in case the matter was not sorted out at the earliest.

Unhappy with the government response, Union Minister Anant Geete, of the Shiv Sena, questioned how an attempt to murder charge could be slapped against Ravindra Gaikwad.

Civil Aviation Minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju almost came to blows as the latter maintained that flight safety was paramount.

Earlier yesterday, Ravindra Gaikwad also wrote a letter to Ashok Gajapathi Raju requesting the flying ban on him be lifted.

But the national passenger carrier did not remove the ban but sources in the Civil Aviation Ministry said that they are looking into the matter after Ravindra Gaikwad’s assurance that such incident will not be repeated.

An Air India (AI) official told news agency IANS that the airline has beefed up security to protect its employees at Mumbai and Pune following an alleged threat by Shiv Sena to disrupt the company’s operations if the ban is not revoked.

(With Agency inputs)