RBI Approves CVR Rajendran as the MD and CEO of Catholic Syrian Bank

Thrissur, Nov 19: The Reserve Bank of India has granted approval for the appointment of C.VR. Rajendran as Managing Director and CEO of the Catholic Syrian Bank Ltd. for a period of three years from the date of his taking charge.

Rajendran is currently holding the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Mutual Funds in India. Prior to this he has held other key positions like Chairman and Managing Director of Andhra Bank and Executive Director at Bank of Maharashtra.

He is a seasoned banker with rich grass root level Indian banking experience spanning more than three and a half decades.

Rajendran has had hands-on cross functional experience in different aspects of banking spread across branch operations, NPA / Asset quality management, business process reengineering, productivity enhancement, corporate / industrial finance, merchant banking, treasury operations, international banking, primary dealership, collection and payment services, and information technology.

Rajendran’s rich and varied experience will help the bank in quickly attaining its ambitious transformation and growth agenda.