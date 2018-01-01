RBI directive for banks to allow functioning of NEFT, cheque-clearing ,cash transaction operations on Saturday and Sunday
Without naming the defaulters, the Reserve Bank Of India said the lenders will be asked to initiate insolvency proceedings to recover the dues.
rbi-directive-for-banks-to-allow-functioning-of-neft-cheque-clearing-cash-transaction-operations-on-saturday-and-sunday-indialivetoday
Without naming the defaulters, the Reserve Bank Of India said the lenders will be asked to initiate insolvency proceedings to recover the dues.