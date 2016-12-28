RBI eased norms for foreign portfolio investors to transact in securities.

New Delhi, December 28: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has eased the norms for foreign portfolio investors to transact in securities other than shares by allowing them to trade directly in such instruments.

In a notification generated, the central bank said, “With a view to providing flexibility in regard to the manner in which non-convertible debentures/bonds issued by Indian companies can be acquired by FPIs, it has now been decided to allow them to transact in such instruments either directly or in any manner as per the prevalent/approved market practice.”

It further said that Sebi registered Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), Qualified Foreign Investors (QFIs), registered Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) and long-term investors are allowed to purchase securities on repatriation basis. (ANI)