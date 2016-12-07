RBI Governor Urjit Patel Saying Rate cut not warranted to achieve 5 Percent inflation by March

December 7, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Dec 7 : Backing the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision to keep the key lending rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent, RBI Governor Urjit Patel on Wednesday said that a cut was not warranted at this juncture, given the 5 per cent inflation target to be achieved by March end.

“MPC was of the view that given the 25 bps cut in October and a total of 125 bps since January 2015, a further cut was not warranted at this juncture,” Patel said at the press conference after the monetary policy was announced on the RBI website.

He said that the committee felt it was important to achieve the 5 per cent consumer price index inflation target by March 2017.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday kept the repurchase rate, or the short-term lending rate charged by the central bank on borrowings by commercial banks, unchanged at 6.25 per cent in its first policy review after demonetisation. The reverse repurchase rate also automatically stands lowered to 5.75 per cent.

The move came as a surprise as the industry was expecting anywhere between 25-50 basis points (bps) cut as the banks are flush with cash after the November 8 demonetisation move.

–IANS

Tags: , ,
Related News
RBI
After RBI announcing rate cut by 25 bps, Sensex falls over 100 points
Reserve Bank of India reduces repo rate from 6.25 percent to 6 percent
Reserve Bank of India imposes monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore on Union Bank of India
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel is slated to appear before the Parliamentary panel on Wednesday in order to provide clarification on an array of queries related to demonetization.
RBI Governor Urjit Patel to appear before Parliamentary panel today
Without naming the defaulters, the Reserve Bank Of India said the lenders will be asked to initiate insolvency proceedings to recover the dues.
This happening in India! Just 12 accounts accountable for 25% of Rs 8 lakh crore bad debt with banks
New Rs 500 Notes
Reserve Bank Of India introduces new batch of banknotes of Rs 500
Top