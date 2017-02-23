RBI imposes penalty on two major Banks in Mumbai

New Delhi, Feb 23: The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs. one lakh (rupees one lakh only) on Sahebrao Deshmukh Co-operative Bank and Rs. four lakh (rupees four lakh only) on Progressive Co-operative Bank Ltd in Mumbai. The RBI has announced this on Thursday.

Reportedly, the banks are found in violating the rules they abide by. It is not very often the RBI imposing such penalties. In this instance, the RBI had imposed a monetary penalty in exercise of the powers vested in it under the provisions of Section 47A(1) read with Section 46(4) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (As applicable to Co-operative Societies), for violation of instructions/guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India relating to opening of on-site ATM.

Earlier, RBI has issued a show cause notice to the bank. The bank has submitted a written reply and also made oral submissions thereon, in response to the notice from the RBI.

After considering the information conveyed through the reply of the bank, the Reserve Bank reached to the conclusion that violations found earlier were true and were substantiated. This, in turn, resulted in the imposition of penalty.

However, in case of Progressive Co-operative Bank, the apex bank issued notice under the provisions of Section 47A(1)(b) read with Section 46(4) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (As applicable to Co-operative Societies), for violation of instructions/guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India relating to lending to nominal members, financing an NBFC and KYC norms.

The RBI has issued certain guidelines for banks to distribute cash through banks and ATMs. The RBI also asked banks to issue notes in denominations of Rs 500 and below. “In particular ATMs, including WLAOs, may be issued ` 500s and ` 100s and among ATMs category, Off-site ATMs should be allocated higher proportion of cash as against on site ATMs as they are more important in last mile currency connectivity,” RBI directed banks.