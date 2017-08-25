RBI introduces new Rs 200 and Rs 50 notes, but not available in ATMs

Mumbai, August 25: Planning to visit the Automated Teller Machine to get newly rolled Rs 200 and Rs 50 notes? People would be disappointed because the newly announced Rs 200 and Rs 50 notes cannot be collected from the ATM. the central bank on Thursday declared the launch of the Rs 200 and Rs 50 notes.

People queue up to withdraw new notes in the denominations of Rs.50 & Rs.200 from Reserve Bank of India in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/94DqERp2Ry — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017

The Reserve Bank of India said in a statement that “Provision of the new denomination would aid exchange specially for the common man who would deal with denominations at the lower end. On August 18 it was declared that new fluorescent blue Rs 50 banknotes of the dimension 66 mm x 135 mm bearing the motif of ‘Hampi with Chariot’ that depicts India’s cultural heritage was launched. The new Rs 200 and Rs 50 notes would be available only at selected Reserve Bank of India offices and banks.

In addition, Friday is a holiday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, so most banks would be closed and the Rs 200 notes would not reach the Automated Teller Machines. Since the dimension of the new Rs 200 note – 66 mm × 146 mm is different from existing notes, the cassettes at Automated Teller Machines, that would dispense cash, will have to be calibrated to fit the notes.