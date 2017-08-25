RBI introduces new Rs 200 and Rs 50 notes, but not available in ATMs

August 25, 2017 | By :
RBI introduces new Rs 200 and Rs 50 notes, but not available in ATMs. Photograph: Twitter

Mumbai, August 25: Planning to visit the Automated Teller Machine to get newly rolled Rs 200 and Rs 50 notes? People would be disappointed because the newly announced Rs 200 and Rs 50 notes cannot be collected from the ATM. the central bank on Thursday declared the launch of the Rs 200 and Rs 50 notes.

The Reserve Bank of India said in a statement that “Provision of the new denomination would aid exchange specially for the common man who would deal with denominations at the lower end. On August 18  it was declared that new fluorescent blue Rs 50 banknotes of the dimension 66 mm x 135 mm bearing the motif of ‘Hampi with Chariot’ that depicts India’s cultural heritage  was launched. The new Rs 200 and Rs 50 notes would be available only at selected Reserve Bank of India offices and banks.

In addition,  Friday is a holiday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, so most banks would be closed and the Rs 200 notes would not reach the Automated Teller Machines. Since the dimension of the new Rs 200 note – 66 mm × 146 mm is different from existing notes, the cassettes at Automated Teller Machines, that would dispense cash, will have to be calibrated to fit the notes.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Government halts coin production; Reason-lack of storage space
Reserve Bank of India holding back Rs 2000 notes?
RBI keeps repo rate, reverse repo rate unchanged at 6 percent and 5.75 percent
Mobile wallets can soon enable unlimited transfer of funds, says Paytm CEO Renu Satti
Banks to remain closed  for 4 days due to holidays, ATMs would run out of cash, keep cash in hand
RBI to issue Rs 100 coin soon, reduces printing currency notes for promoting digital transactions
Top