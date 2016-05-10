RBI to issue rupees 1000 banknotes with inset letter ‘R’

Mumbai, May 10 : Reserve Bank of India announced on Monday that it will shortly issue banknotes of rupees 1000 denomination in the Mahatma Gandhi Series – 2005 which will have the inset letter ‘R’ in both the number panels.

The banknotes will also have on the obverse, all the other security features, including ascending size of numerals, bleed lines and enlarged identification mark as well as the signature of Dr. Raghuram G. Rajan, Governor, Reserve Bank of India.

These banknotes will also have the year of printing ‘2016’ printed on the reverse.

The RBI said that the design of these banknotes notes to be issued now is similar in all respects to the rupees 1000 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi Series – 2005 issued earlier.

All the banknotes in the denomination of rupees 1000 issued by the Reserve Bank in the past, including rupees 1000 denomination banknotes with ascending size of numerals in the number panels but without bleed lines and enlarged identification mark, will continue to be legal tender, the RBI said.