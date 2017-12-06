RBI keeps repo rate, reverse repo rate unchanged at 6 percent and 5.75 percent

New Delhi, Dec 6: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday kept the repo rate and reverse repo rate unchanged at 6 percent and 5.75 percent respectively.

The RBI’s six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced the policy decision without any surprise for the financial markets.

The projection of real GVA (gross value added) growth for 2017-18 of the October resolution at 6.7 percent has been retained.

“On the whole, inflation is estimated in the range 4.3-4.7 percent in Q3 and Q4 of this year, including the HRA effect of up to 35 basis points, with risks evenly balanced,” the apex bank said in its policy statement. (ANI)