RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.25percent

NewDelhi, Feb8:The Reserve Bank of India, widely expected to cut the repo rate, has kept the key lending rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent today, opting to wait for more clarity on inflation trends and on how Prime Minister’s crackdown on “black money” is impacting economic growth. The central bank has been under pressure to lower borrowing costs to boost the economy, with the notes ban expected to drag economic growth to a four-year low for the year ending March 31, 2017. Stock markets were also disappointed with the RBI’s decision with Sensex falling over 150 points. The RBI said that all six members of the monetary policy committee voted in favour of the monetary policy decision.

The monetary policy committee has also changed its policy stance to “neutral” from “accommodative”, which signals that RBI could go for a prolonged pause on further cuts, says Dwijendra Srivastava, CIO of fixed income of Sundaram Mutual.

In a statement, the RBI said, “The committee decided to change the stance from accommodative to neutral while keeping the policy rate on hold to assess how the transitory effects of demonetisation on inflation and the output gap play out.” 34 out of 39 economists in a Bloomberg survey had expected the Reserve Bank to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points today. Falling inflation, a stable rupee and the government’s fiscal prudence in the Budget had given it some room to go for a rate cut, analysts said.

The RBI also cited its concerns over inflation for its policy stance. “Excluding food and fuel, inflation has been unyielding at 4.9 per cent since September. While some part of this inertial behaviour is attributable to the turnaround in international crude prices since October – which fed into prices of petrol and diesel embedded in transport and communication – a broad-based stickiness is discernible in inflation, particularly in housing, health, education, personal care and effects (excluding gold and silver) as well as miscellaneous goods and services consumed by households,” the RBI said in its statement.

RBI also said that globally inflation is edging up on the back of rising energy prices and a mild firming up of demand. Financial conditions are likely to tighten as central banks in advanced countries normalise exceptional accommodation in monetary policy, the RBI said.

In the Union Budget he presented last week, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has kept the fiscal deficit target for the year starting in April at 3.2 per cent of gross domestic product, below the 3.3 to 3.5 per cent expected by analysts. Consumer inflation also fell to a two-year low of 3.41 per cent in December, which is below the RBI’s end-March 2017 target of 5 per cent and medium-term target of 4 per cent.

The Economic Survey, the government’s report card presented a day before the Budget, saw India’s GDP growing between 6.5-.6.75 per cent in the current fiscal – which will be the lowest in four years. Many banks have already substantially slashed their lending rates this year after a surge in deposits after demonetisation.