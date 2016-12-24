RBI refuses to accept mutilated old Rs500,Rs1000 notes due to staff shortage

New Delhi, Dec 24The Reserve Bank of India is clueless about the problems arising out of demonetisation announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016, especially on the issue of mutilated old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.

Those visiting the RBI counters for exchange of the old notes of the said denominations, are being bluntly refused to accept without giving any proper reason or ruling.

On being asked about non-acceptance of the notes, the officials said, ”We cannot accept the mutilated notes as there is staff crunch and we are busy in dealing with other issues too.”