RBI to introduce new Ten Rupee note soon

Mumbai/Maharashtra, Jan 4: The reserve bank of India would introduce new ten Rupee note soon.

According to media reports, the RBI has stated that the printing of 100 crores of ten Rupee note had been over.

In the chocolate coloured new ten Rupee note, the picture of the Konark Surya Temple is also imprinted.

Reportedly, the Central Government had approved the new design of Rs 10 notes during the last week of December 2017.

This new 10 Rupee note also comes in the Mahatma Gandhi series.

The design of the 10 rupee note was changed in 2005.

The new notes of 200 and 50 in Mahatma Gandhi Series were released during August 2017.