Reliance Communications launches festive offers for new, existing pre-paid customers

New Delhi, Oct 6: Reliance Communications launched festive offers for both its new and existing pre-paid customers, a company statement said here on Thursday.

Existing customers of the company in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) can recharge with the ‘NonStop Plan’ and avail 1,000 local and STD minutes, along with unlimited calls to any Reliance number anywhere in India, the statement said.

Reliance Communications has also announced offers for new pre-paid customers with a new SIM as a ‘welcome offer’.

“Customers will enjoy full talk time, free data and a special calling rate of just 25 paise per minute with the ‘DoubleScoop Plan’. The 2G DoubleScoop Plan in Delhi and NCR starts from Rs 141 recharge which gives Rs 141 talk time and 5GB of data usage, along with 25 paise per minute call rates for a period of three months,” the statement said.

In 3G services, the company is offering plans starting from a Rs 295 recharge which gives Rs 295 in talk time and 3GB of 3G data usage, along with a 25 paise per minute calling rate for three months, the statement added.