Reading clubs in Jharkhand help to boost reading skills in children

Jharkhand ,Sept13:“Sakhi has shown considerable progress in her reading skills since she joined the reading club,” says Pooja, the reading club facilitator at Semra village in Aparajita, Uttar Pradesh.

It’s a warm winter day. Children are sitting in a circle surrounded by a collection of colourful charts prepared by themselves over the course of the reading club.

“We were taught to use various activities to make learning fun for children during the trainings conducted by World Vision,” says Pooja. “The results have been wonderful as children are more eager to learn now.”

Reading clubs (sometimes called reading camps) are an integral component of theLiteracy Boost programme for early grade learners. Children attend the camps after school and on weekends to build on the literacy skills they learn at school. The clubs are facilitated by trained community volunteers, like Pooja, who lead the children through fun activities such as songs, games and arts and crafts — all of which focus on building reading skills.