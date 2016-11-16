Ready for any debate, says Narendra Modi minutes ahead of parliament session

New Delhi, Nov 16: PM Narendra Modi speaks ahead of the beginning of the winter session of parliament. The PM appealed to opposition to allow parliament to function.

“Today the session of the Parliament is commencing. The last session witnessed the historic GST passage. It was a big step. I thanked all parties then,” the PM said. The Government believes in debating every issue in an open manner, as this sets the stage for very good decisions. Am sure we will have good debates on various issues, parties will present their views on issues. We will talk about people’s aspirations,” the PM said.

The Opposition, despite differences in the ranks, put up a united front, calling the demonetisation of higher denomination notes a currency scam that needed to be probed.

Ally Shiv Sena also dealt the ruling BJP a blow when it announced it would join the march to Rashtrapati Bhavan, to be led by West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, because the hardship caused to the public by demonetisation is not a party matter the country is in a state of financial anarchy.