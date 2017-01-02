Ready to be a khalnayak for Mulayam, says Amar Singh

Lucknow, Jan 2: Amar Singh who was expelled from the party by the Akhilesh camp, is also in Delhi to fine tune the strategy to ensure that the symbol remains with Mulayam ahead of assembly polls in the state likely to be announced any day now.

Talking to reporters after returning from London, Amar said, “I was and will remain with Mulayam Singh Yadav. I was a hero. But I am now ready to become a khalnayak (villain) for him.” Asked about his expulsion from the party by the Akhilesh camp, Amar said he will feel “hurt” only if Mulayam says anything against him. “Once Mulayam Singh Yadav said that Amar Singh is not in our ‘dal’ (party) but in our ‘dil’ (heart). If Mulayam Singh Yadav expels me from his ‘dil’ then it will be regretful. There is no importance of party for me,” Amar said.

Taking a dig at some leaders, he said, “I never demanded Rajya Sabha seat from the party unlike other leaders who, with folded hands, pleaded for a berth in Rajya Sabha”.

Amar Singh, Shivpal Yadav along with Mulayam and a few other leaders,

will meet in the afternoon before approaching the Election Commission to ensure the symbol remains with Mulayam and is neither frozen or given to the Akhilesh camp.