Ready to contest RK Nagar by poll, says TTV Dinakaran

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, October 23: TTV Dinakaran, the leader of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Monday said that he would contest the by poll from Chennai’s RK Nagar seat which was left vacant after former chief minister J Jayalalitha’s demise.

The Election Commission on October 12 said that the by election to R K Nagar assembly constituency will be held before December 31. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayaalalithaa represented RK Nagar for two terms before her death in December last year.

Previously in October, while announcing the dates for the upcoming assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, the Election Commission said by-election to the R K Nagar seat will be held before the end of the year.

On October 15, TTV Dinakaran said that he is ready to contest bypoll but said that party general secretary V K Sasikala would be deciding the candidate. V K Sasikala will select the candidate and announce the name.

TTV Dinakaran said that I will contest in the RK Nagar bypoll. The by-election that was scheduled for April 12 in RK Nagar was canceled by the poll body following allegations of distribution of cash to voters.

The two conflicting factions of the AIADMK decided to go separately in the R K Nagar bypoll with the party’s symbol and name being frozen by the Election Commission. The Election Commission of India is likely to decide on the Two-leaves symbol row before the bypoll is scheduled in R K Nagar constituency again.