The real reason Fawad Khan returned to Pakistan

Mumbai, Sep 27: Actor Fawad Khan, who has been in Pakistan for a while now as his wife is expecting their second child, may not return in October to promote Ae Dil Hai Mushkil as planned.

Contrary to reports, GeoNews (Pakistan) said the actor had returned home in the wake of MNS threats, Fawad didn’t leave for Pakistan after threats, but because his wife was pregnant.

The Indian Express reports that the actor may not return in October to promote his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in face of the current situation. The Karan Johar film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma is the Diwali release.

MNS had issued a 48-hour ultimatum on Friday to all actors from across the border to leave India in the wake of Uri attacks.