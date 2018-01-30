Real shot | Things to do in your 20s to become a millionaire entrepreneur by 30

A. First: drastically reduce your expenses

Sell all the stuff you do not need (TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc.).

Do not do shopping for the sake of doing it.

Do not smoke, drink alcohol, do drugs, etc.

Remove the Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest apps from your Phone so that you can only access them via your desktop computer (you will automatically reduce your wasted time by at least 90%).

Sleep 8 hours a day, consistently.

Meticulously decide whether you really need new stuff to buy.

Learn how to do your own taxes. Once you learn how to do your own taxes, you can get an accountant (and be able to check what is he/she doing with your tax filings).

Ditch fake friends, high maintenance girlfriends/boyfriends, and all other people that actively undermine your efforts. A positive attitude from the people around you is essential.

Never do food shopping when you are hungry. Buy in bulk. Learn how to cook your own meals (do not eat outside). Limit red meat if possible, and prefer beans and vegetables instead.

If possible, use the public transport or a bike. As a consequence, ditch your car.

Do not change your iPhone every year.

Always pay your credit card in full at end of every month. Avoid loans and credit . If something costs too much, you must come to terms with the fact that you cannot afford it: move on. We do not need 99% of the stuff for sale out there anyway.

Be curious about the world out there. Try to read as many books (mostly non-fiction) as humanly possible, especially in sectors out of your normal studies. Innovation comes from the ability to correlate information between different realms of knowledge.

Study and understand what are the business niches where — based on your skills — you can get a better paying job that does not send you to a mental hospital. Acquire new, useful skills (you do not need a degree for many very important skills relevant in today’s job market). Relocate abroad if necessary. Do not be scared. Be available to do risky jobs that your peers are not willing to do.

START WORKING TOWARDS YOUR GOAL NOW!

