Have to realise the aim of New India by 2022: PM Modi

New Delhi, August 15: In what may be his shortest speech yet, PM Modi highlights a new India, which will be clean, unaffected by terrorism and where dreams come true

>> We are fighting corruption – for the bright future of India and the wellbeing of our people

>> After demonetisation, 3 lakh companies were discovered as shell companies and the registrations of 1.75 lakh companies were cancelled

>> We shall build a nation where youngsters and women will be able to realise their dreams

>> We shall build a nation where terrorism will be a thing of the past

>> We shall come together and work to make a clean India