Have to realise the aim of New India by 2022: PM Modi
New Delhi, August 15: In what may be his shortest speech yet, PM Modi highlights a new India, which will be clean, unaffected by terrorism and where dreams come true
>> We are fighting corruption – for the bright future of India and the wellbeing of our people
>> After demonetisation, 3 lakh companies were discovered as shell companies and the registrations of 1.75 lakh companies were cancelled
>> We shall build a nation where youngsters and women will be able to realise their dreams
>> We shall build a nation where terrorism will be a thing of the past
>> We shall come together and work to make a clean India
>> Congratulate and salute the women who stood up against the scourge of triple talaq
>> The poison of castesim and communalism can never be beneficial for our nation. This is the country of Lord Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi
>> This country will never accept violence in the name of religion, says PM, It was Bharat Chhodo then, now the slogan is Bharat Jodo
>> We are taking the nation on a new track (of development) and are moving ahead with speed
>> We are devoting significant attention to eastern India- Bihar, Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Northeast. These parts have to grow further
>> Our fight against corruption is being strengthened by technological advancements
>> Fight against black money, corruption to continue
>> We can reach Mangalyaan within 9 months, this is our capability, but one rail project was stuck for last 42 years
>> Development is only possible through mass participation, individual contribution
>> We are nurturing our youngsters to be job creators and not job seekers
>> ‘New India’ is the strength of democracy. Democracy is not just limited to the ballot paper
>> GST has shown the spirit of cooperative federalism. The nation has
come together to support GST & the role of technology has also helped
>> Good governance is about speed and simplification of processes
>> You will be happy to know that today we are not alone against our fight against terrorism, many countries supporting us actively
>> India’s stature in the world is rising. The world is with us in fighting the menace of terror. I thank all nations helping us doing so
>> We have to work for the progress of Jammu and Kashmir
>> There is no question of being soft of terrorism or terrorists
>> We have to work for the progress of Jammu and Kashmir. The problem will not be solved through ‘gaali’ (abuses) or ‘goli’ (bullets). It can only be solved by embracing each and every Kashmiri
>> In our nation, there is no one big or small…everybody is equal. Together we can bring a positive change in the nation
>> 1st January 2018 will not be an ordinary day- those born in this century will start turning 18. They are Bhagya Vidhatas of our nation
>> We have to leave this ‘Chalta Hai’ attitude. We have to think of ‘Badal Sakta Hai’- this attitude will help us as a nation
>> India’s security is our priority
>> Those who have looted the nation and looted the poor are not able to sleep peacefully today
>> Today, the entire country is celebrating not only Independence Day but also Janmashtami
>> We remember the great women and men who worked hard for India’s freedom
>> People of India stand shoulder to shoulder with those affected due to natural disasters & the tragedy in Gorakhpur
>> This is a special year — 75th anniversary of Quit India, 100th anniversary of Champaran Satyagraha, 125th anniversary of Ganesh Utsav
>> We have to take the country ahead with the determination of creating a ‘New India
