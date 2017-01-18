Reality star Savannah Chrisley in recovery from car accident says toughest days she had

NewYork, Jan 18:Savannah Chrisley is recovering after a serious car accident on Monday left her with broken vertebrae and pain throughout her body.

The 19-year-old reality star revealed in an Instagram post on Tuesday that the past few days have been “some of the toughest days” following the accident.

“I can truly say that I now FULLY understand the meaning of this quote,” she penned in reference to a shared quote from Steven Furtick. “The past couple of days have been some of the toughest days for me. And I truly think that God has made them so difficult because I began straying away from Him and His word.”

According to Chrisley, the accident occurred after her floor mat got stuck behind the pedals of her car and she looked down quickly to move them.

“I got in a car accident early Monday morning because my floor mat had gotten stuck behind my pedals so I looked down for a brief second to try and get it out of the way and then I realized that I was headed straight towards the guardrails….I tried to over correct but it didn’t help. As soon as I hit the guardrail my airbags came out and because of the airbags and seatbelt the injuries weren’t near as bad as they could have been,” she wrote.

“But what I do remember is going in and out of consciousness screaming for help and cars just continued to pass. It felt like I had been laying there for at least twenty minutes begging for help,” she continued.

Thankfully, a good Samaritan pulled over on the side of the road and helped her get the imminent aid that she needed.

“And then a man stopped and ran over to me and got the police my way…so thank you to the amazing man that stopped and helped me as everyone else was passing.

I have no idea who you are but thank you…I could never repay you for your act of kindness,” she thanked the man.

While Chrisley was fortunate to survive the crash, she said she received backlash from critics who believe she in some way “deserved” to be the victim of the life-threatening moment.

“Also…to all of you hurtful people that are saying that I deserved it and got what was coming for me…you need Jesus and I’ll help by praying for you,” Chrisley wrote before thanking the outpour of support she received from fans. “And to all of those who are being supportive…I thank you very much. It means the world.”

“The next month or so I will be recovering from a broken vertebrae which has caused numbness in my hands and fingers and pain all throughout my neck, back, and shoulders. While recovering physically I’m going to take time to recover spiritually and mentally as well. I want to be the best version of myself possible and that will happen,” she stated about the recovery process.

Reflecting on the scary scene, Chrisley said that although she made a “mistake,” she believes that “God has used this situation” to refocus her attention on Him.

“We all make mistakes…all that matters is how we learn and grow from them,” said Chrisley. “I truly believe that God has used this situation to open my eyes to what is truly important in life and to put my focus back on Him in order to live the right life and be unbelievably happy. So right now I just want to say thank you again…love you all.”