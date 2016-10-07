Reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s no-makeup look decoded

New Delhi, Oct 7 :  Reality TV star Kim Kardashian made a bold ‘no make-up’ statement at the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion recently. And you just need a good face cleanser, toner, day moisturizer and a light weight foundation to ace the look, says an expert.

Sushma Khan, National Creative Director, makeup — LakmÃ© Salon, has decoded the look.

*To achieve perfectly flawless skin and have your skin illuminate, all you need is a good face cleanser and toner, day moisturizer and a light weight foundation.

* Prep the face, using a mild eye makeup and face cleanser.

* Apply a mild alcohol free skin toner and moisturise the skin with a light day moisturizer to give it a nice glow.

*To finish off the look apply a light weight illuminating foundation so that when it catches the light it looks like a natural highlighter.

