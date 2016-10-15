Reality TV star Kylie Jenner denies getting breast job

Los Angeles, Oct 15 : Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has denied getting buttock and breast implants, and credits weight gain for the change in her physique.

“(I haven’t had) a** implants,” the 19-year-old informed her dedicated fans in a question and answer session on her paid-for blog.

She also denied having surgery on other parts of her body, including her breasts, nose and jaw, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Kylie, who has earlier said she got lip fillers, agreed she looked curvier – but blamed weight gain for the change.

“You know, I used to be 120 (lbs),” she explained. “I was really skinny. Now I’m pushing like 136. But it’s alright, I like the chunkiness.”

Her Fans have debated whether she has gone under the surgeon’s knife – a rumour that has long dogged her sister Kim.

Kylie dismissed such talk, explaining: “I don’t really think I have the fattest a**, but I know my angles.”

Although she denied having had surgery, Kylie did not rule it out in the future, saying her breasts were ‘not big’.

“I’ve thought about (getting breast implants), but I’m like, why ruin it? I have really good b**bs naturally and they’re a cute little size. I’m not against it, but right now, it’s a no from me,” she said.